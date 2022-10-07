De Vries joins AlphaTauri as Gasly's replacement

Nyck de Vries has been named as Pierre Gasly’s replacement at AlphaTauri in 2023 as two of the remaining parts of the driver market are finalized.

Gasly was confirmed as joining Alpine on Saturday morning at the Japanese Grand Prix, signing a multi-year contract with the French constructor. Leaving AlphaTauri one year before the end of his existing Red Bull deal, Gasly will be replaced by de Vries, with the 2020-21 Formula E world champion and 2019 Formula 2 title-winner confirmed for 2023 alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023, and I want to thank both Red Bull and the team for giving me the opportunity to drive in F1,” de Vries said. “After Formula 2, I took a slightly different path with motorsport, but F1 has always been my dream and I’m grateful to be able to fulfill it.

“I’ve had a lot of chances to experience the 2022 car this year and I think that has put me in a great position for the upcoming season. I hope this has helped to prepare me for what is to come. Having spent most of my teenage years in Italy for karting, I’ve always felt at home there, so for me it’s great to be joining an Italian team — that already has a real family feel — and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and to start to build our relationship before the next season.”

AlphaTauri references both de Vries’ excellent debut — scoring points for Williams as a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon at Monza just two races ago — and his FP1 runs for three Mercedes-powered teams this year as providing him with experience ahead of his full-time step up to F1.

“Scuderia AlphaTauri had a very successful time with Pierre,” team principal Franz Tost said. “We will never forget his fantastic victory in Monza and his podium finishes in Brazil and Azerbaijan. I want to thank Pierre for all the effort he’s put into the team in the last years, and I wish him all the best for his future.

“Now, we are pleased to start a new chapter with Nyck, who’s very much welcome at Scuderia AlphaTauri. He is a very [highly-skilled] driver, as he won in all the categories he competed in, with many races and championships under his belt.

“His last big success was winning the Formula E World Championship, and this is clear evidence that he is a very competitive driver who deserves a seat in F1. I am looking forward to seeing him in our car and I’m confident that with Yuki and Nyck we will have a very strong driver line up for 2023.”

The two announcements leave just two vacancies on the grid for 2023, with Haas and Williams yet to complete their driver line-ups.

