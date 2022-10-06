NASCAR podcast: NBC’s Rutledge Wood

October 6, 2022

Rutledge Wood isn’t running around inside a racetrack with NBC Sports as he has in years past, but he’s still plenty busy. “Rut” catches us up on what he’s been doing lately and:

• Being used where he fits best and telling stories
• Having to be comfortable engaging people and wondering around
• If being on TV has helped him develop a thick skin of other skills
• Getting his start in racing through a Craigslist ad
• Being on TV for cars but having a marketing degree
• Learning to love cars from his dad
• Why cars were the thing that stuck with me
• If his daughters will also have a love of cars
• Floor is Lava being the biggest thing he’s ever done
• Being recognized all over the world
• His beard being a whole story
• The weird dynamic of having merchandise
• Everything he can be seen right now and what’s going on

