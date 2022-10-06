NASCAR podcast: NBC’s Rutledge Wood

Rutledge Wood isn’t running around inside a racetrack with NBC Sports as he has in years past, but he’s still plenty busy. “Rut” catches us up on what he’s been doing lately and:

• Being used where he fits best and telling stories

• Having to be comfortable engaging people and wondering around

• If being on TV has helped him develop a thick skin of other skills

• Getting his start in racing through a Craigslist ad

• Being on TV for cars but having a marketing degree

• Learning to love cars from his dad

• Why cars were the thing that stuck with me

• If his daughters will also have a love of cars

• Floor is Lava being the biggest thing he’s ever done

• Being recognized all over the world

• His beard being a whole story

• The weird dynamic of having merchandise

• Everything he can be seen right now and what’s going on