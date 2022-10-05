Siegel joins HMD's Indy Lights fleet for 2023

Indy Pro 2000 race winner Nolan Siegel is the last driver to sign with HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing’s eight-car Indy Lights program.

The 17-year-old from California made his first Indy Lights start last month at his home track in Monterey with the team and showed promise during the season finale.

“I was thrown into the deep end a little bit at Laguna Seca but enjoyed the experience and learned a lot,” said Siegel, who got his Road To Indy start at 14. “The Indy Lights car is a whole new beast. It is heavier, faster, and takes a slightly different driving style. The tires had a different grip level than I was used to, and the push-to-pass option was also something new to me. After the weekend was done, I looked back and it was definitely not the results I would have wanted, but I also wouldn’t want to go into the first race of 2023 having not had the experience.”

HMD Motorsports GM Mike Maurini has high expectations for Siegel, who took two wins and earned six podiums last season with DEForce Racing on the way to placing fourth in the IP2000 championship.

“Nolan performed well at Laguna and during our new driver evaluation day,” he said. “I am expecting some big things from him in 2023 as he has surrounded himself with all the right people to have success.”