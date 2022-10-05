Gilliland's NASCAR Truck team set for Toyota switch in 2023

David Gilliland is expected to field Toyota Tundra teams again in the Camping World Truck Series next season, multiple sources have told RACER.

Gilliland’s operation – currently branded David Gilliland Racing – will fill the void left by Kyle Busch Motorsports.

A key Toyota partner since 2010, Kyle Busch Motorsports became the destination for Toyota development drivers climbing the NASCAR national series ladder. But with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch signing with Chevrolet owner Richard Childress for next season, one of the most dominant team and manufacturer pairings in the truck series comes to an end.

For David Gilliland Racing, the move is a return to familiar support after making its series debut as a Toyota team 2018. Since 2019, DGR has competed under the Ford banner.

Gilliland told RACER the team’s 2023 plans are still being finalized

It’s expected to be a four truck team for DGR in 2023. Tanner Gray and younger brother Taylor Gray are expected to remain with the organization. Corey Heim, a top Toyota prospect, will also fill a seat. The fourth truck will feature a mix of Toyota talent.

Tanner Gray has been full-time for Gilliland this season in the No. 15 while Hailie Deegan has been full-time in the No. 1. Deegan’s future is unknown, but she will make her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with SS Green Light Racing

Gilliland has also fielded a third truck this season with a mix of drivers: Taylor Gray, son Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst, and Ryan Preece. DGR has four wins, including two this season from Gilliland (Knoxville) and Preece (Nashville).

Official confirmation of DGR’s return to the Toyota camp is expected in the coming weeks.