Bowman sidelined again for Charlotte Roval

Alex Bowman will sit out his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at the Charlotte Roval as he continues to deal with concussion symptoms.

Noah Gragson will again drive Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Chevrolet. Gragson also replaced Bowman last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, where he finished 19th.

“Alex’s health is our first priority,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re focused on supporting his recovery and seeing him back in his race car when the time is right. Alex has a long career ahead of him, so we will invest the necessary time and take our guidance from medical experts. We’re putting no pressure on him to return before he’s 100% ready.”

Bowman was evaluated by physicians on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was injured on Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway from a rear-end impact in Turn 4. Bowman did finish the race but noted over his team radio it was the hardest he’s ever hit in a racing vehicle.

“With my health continuing to be my No. 1 priority, I will not return to racing this weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” Bowman posted on Twitter. “I am continuing to make strides in my recovery to make sure I can return to competition at 100%.

“I appreciate Noah stepping into the No. 48 Chevrolet again and will be cheering hard for my Ally Racing team this weekend. Thank you to everyone for your support during this time. It has not gone unheard or unseen, and I’m overwhelmed by your support.”

Bowman did not earn points by being sidelined at Talladega and is last on the playoff grid. By being sidelined again, Bowman and the No. 48 team will not advance in the playoffs.