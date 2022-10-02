Singapore Grand Prix delayed by heavy rain

The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain, following a thunderstorm just over an hour before the race.

While Sunday had been dry for the majority of the day, dark clouds gathered with two hours to go before lights out and started to rain with under 90 minutes remaining. A large storm cell moved over the circuit that meant the FIA opted to announce the whole start procedure would be delayed with an hour to go, pushing the race back by at least 20 minutes.

Teams will be provided with a 10-minute warning before the pit lane is opened and the start procedure begins, with the Safety Car regularly sent out to assess conditions.

The Singapore Grand Prix has only been hit by rain on one occasion in the past, with the start of the 2017 race taking place in wet conditions and seeing a dramatic opening-lap crash featuring the two Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, as well as Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

