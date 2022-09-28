Racing on TV, September 30-October 2

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, September 30

Singapore
practice 1		 5:55-7:00am

Road Atlanta 8:00-9:30am

practice 2		 9:00-11:00am

Road Atlanta 1:10-3:10pm

Road Atlanta
qualifying		 3:35-4:45pm

Talladega
qualifying		 5:30-7:00pm

Saturday, October 1

practice 3		 5:55-7:00am

Singapore
qualifying		 8:55-10:00am

Talladega
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:00pm

Road Atlanta 12:00-3:00pm

Talladega 12:00-12:30pm
pre-race
12:30-3:30pm
race

Road Atlanta 12:00-10:30pm

Talladega
race		 3:30-4:00pm
pre-race
4:00-7:00pm
race

Road Atlanta 7:00-10:30pm

Sunday, October 2

GP		 6:30-7:55am
pre-race
7:55-10:00am
race

Gateway
qualifying		 12:30-2:00pm
(D)

Talladega
race		 1:00-2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-6:00pm
race

Thailand 1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)

Gateway 2:00-5:00pm

Sebring 4:00-6:00pm
(D)

Sebring 7:00-8:30pm
(D)

Sebring 8:30-10:00pm
(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

MX-5 Cup | Round 12 – VIR

