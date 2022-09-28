Racing on TV, September 30-October 2

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, September 30
|Singapore
practice 1
|5:55-7:00am
|
|Road Atlanta
|8:00-9:30am
|
|Singapore
practice 2
|9:00-11:00am
|
|Road Atlanta
|1:10-3:10pm
|
|Road Atlanta
qualifying
|3:35-4:45pm
|
|Talladega
qualifying
|5:30-7:00pm
|
Saturday, October 1
|Singapore
practice 3
|5:55-7:00am
|
|Singapore
qualifying
|8:55-10:00am
|
|Talladega
qualifying
|10:30am-
12:00pm
|
|Road Atlanta
|12:00-3:00pm
|
|Talladega
|12:00-12:30pm
pre-race
12:30-3:30pm
race
|
|Road Atlanta
|12:00-10:30pm
|
|Talladega
race
|3:30-4:00pm
pre-race
4:00-7:00pm
race
|
|Road Atlanta
|7:00-10:30pm
|
Sunday, October 2
|Singapore
GP
|6:30-7:55am
pre-race
7:55-10:00am
race
|
|Gateway
qualifying
|12:30-2:00pm
(D)
|
|Talladega
race
|1:00-2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-6:00pm
race
|
|Thailand
|1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Gateway
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|Sebring
|4:00-6:00pm
(D)
|
|Sebring
|7:00-8:30pm
(D)
|
|Sebring
|8:30-10:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
