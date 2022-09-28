Hankook named Formula E tire supplier

Hankook Tire has been named the new and exclusive technical partner and tire supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. At an event in the Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria, Hankook officially presented the newly developed Hankook iON race tires to guests and representatives of all-electric racing series.

The new tire is particularly aimed at meeting the sustainability needs of Formula E and the future of e-mobility, without compromising performance. Nearly 30 percent of the new tire, which is specially tailored to the third generation of Formula E race cars, is made of sustainable materials. The Formula E teams have access to a tire variant that can be used in both dry and wet conditions, to further save resources. The long durability of the tire is another pioneering step. After each race weekend, Hankook will completely recycle every set of tires, ensuring the championship is as sustainable as possible.

“A good three years ago, Hankook decided to become the official technical partner and tire supplier of what is arguably the most progressive, modern and sustainable racing series in the world, from the 2023 season,” said Sooil Lee, president & CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology. “The philosophy of the Hankook brand and our strategic orientation towards an increasingly sustainable future also reflect the spirit and DNA of Formula E. Together, we will advance and significantly influence the development of modern motorsport over the coming years.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Hankook to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle. “We are proud to partner with a global player recognized as a top tire manufacturer that lives and breathes motorsport as a fundamental aspect of its corporate philosophy. Hankook’s vast experience working with race teams at circuits around the world, its pioneering innovation, and commitment to sustainability make it a perfect match for the championship and our new Gen3 car.”

The new tires will make their competition debut in the Formula E season opener in Mexico City on January 14, 2023.

Hankook intends for its involvement to also benefit consumers, thanks to the race to road technology transfer. With its upcoming range of new iON road tires, Hankook will offer products for resource-friendly mobility to be fitted on premium electric cars. A significantly lower rolling resistance for more miles per battery load, high traction even on wet roads, good braking power for top safety, and a high level of durability notably reflect the demands that electric cars place on their tires.