Racing on TV, September 23-25

Rusty Jarrett/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, September 23-25

TV

Racing on TV, September 23-25

By September 21, 2022 10:44 AM

By |

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, September 23

Charlotte
qualifying 1		 7:00-8:00pm
(SDD)

Saturday, September 24

Chile
qualifying		 12:30-2:30am
(SDD)

Texas
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:00pm

Texas
qualifying		 12:30-2:30pm

Texas
race		 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Sunday, September 25

Charlotte
qualifying 2		 2:00-3:00pm
(D)

Motegi 2:00-3:30pm
(SDD)

Texas
race		 Pre-race
2:30-3:30pm
Race
3:30-7:30pm

Charlotte
finals		 3:00-6:00pm

Chile
finals		 6:00-8:00pm
(SDD)

Sebring 8:30-10:30pm
(SDD)

Chile
highlights		 9:30-10:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

, TV

MX-5 Cup | Round 11 – VIR

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home