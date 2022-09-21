Racing on TV, September 23-25

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, September 23
|Charlotte
qualifying 1
|7:00-8:00pm
(SDD)
|
Saturday, September 24
|Chile
qualifying
|12:30-2:30am
(SDD)
|
|Texas
qualifying
|10:30am-
12:00pm
|
|Texas
qualifying
|12:30-2:30pm
|
|Texas
race
|3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race
|
Sunday, September 25
|Charlotte
qualifying 2
|2:00-3:00pm
(D)
|
|Motegi
|2:00-3:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Texas
race
|Pre-race
2:30-3:30pm
Race
3:30-7:30pm
|
|Charlotte
finals
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|Chile
finals
|6:00-8:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Sebring
|8:30-10:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Chile
highlights
|9:30-10:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
