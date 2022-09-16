Larson signs contract extension with Hendrick through 2026

Kyle Larson and sponsor HendrickCars.com have both signed concurrent contract extensions with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2026 season.

HendrickCars.com will remain a 35-race primary sponsor on Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet. It will also continue its support of Larson, who’s contract would have expired after the 2023 season, in his non-NASCAR events.

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement,” said Rick Hendrick. “Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

Larson signed with Hendrick Motorsports for the 2021 season. In his first season with the team, Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels won 10 races and the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The reigning and defending champions have two wins (Fontana and Watkins Glen) and are 27 points above the cutline going into Saturday night’s elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I can’t explain how much this opportunity means,” Larson said. “The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”