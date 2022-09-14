‘We are going to bring our A-game for 2023’ - Rosenqvist

McLaren Racing has exercised Felix Rosenqvist’s option and the Swede will remain in the No. 7 Chevy next season as Arrow McLaren SP expands to three cars in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“There’s no better way to enter the off-season than with this news!” Rosenqvist said. “I love this team, and I’m so happy to continue working with all the incredible people I’ve gotten to know over the past two seasons. With everything the team has in the pipeline, the continuing relationship with Pato and the addition of Alex Rossi, we are going to bring our A-game for 2023. It will be the most exciting season for me so far. Let it be March already!”

The continuation with Rosenqvist closes an uncomfortable chapter between the driver and McLaren, which spent the summer months trying to replace him with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou.

With an offseason move that paired him with championship race engineer Craig Hampson, Rosenqvist returned to form, earning a podium in Toronto on the way to placing eighth in the championship, directly behind teammate Pato O’Ward in seventh.

Although unconfirmed, it’s believed Rosenqvist could undergo another engineering change during the offseason as his race strategist and simulation engineer Chris Lawrence is said to be on the rise to become race engineer on the No. 7 car. Rumors of Hampson being assigned to Rossi’s car have made the rounds in recent weeks; when asked, a senior AMSP official declined to comment on the changes.