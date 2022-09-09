VIDEO: De Silvestro returns to Laguna Seca

VIDEO: De Silvestro returns to Laguna Seca

Videos

VIDEO: De Silvestro returns to Laguna Seca

By September 9, 2022 6:14 PM

By |

Paretta Autosport’s Simona De Silvestro tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about the 13-year gap between appearances at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and how her last visit in 2009 nearly finished with a championship.

 

, , , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home