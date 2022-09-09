VIDEO: De Silvestro returns to Laguna Seca

Paretta Autosport’s Simona De Silvestro tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about the 13-year gap between appearances at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and how her last visit in 2009 nearly finished with a championship.
Paretta Autosport’s Simona De Silvestro tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about the 13-year gap between appearances at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and how her last visit in 2009 nearly finished with a championship.
Sunday’s NTT IndyCar series finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will be a race of high tire degradation, low grip, busy hands and (…)
Is David Malukas headed to Chip Ganassi Racing? Will Takuma Sato retire at the end of the year? Where will Felix Rosenqvist end up? And (…)
TA2 practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen (…)
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that (…)
Despite coming close at times to having Toyota join Chevrolet and Honda as a third IndyCar engine partner for the new hybrid 2.4-liter (…)
After 31 consecutive years at Palm Beach International Raceway, Brian Redman’s Targa Sixty Six is migrating two hours south in 2023 to (…)
Rallying legend Sebastien Loeb snatched the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece lead from teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet late on Friday evening (…)
With his upcoming expansion to field eight Indy Lights cars under the HMD Motorsports banner and a brand-new Indiana-based shop in the (…)
Comments