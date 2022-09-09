Verstappen, Perez and Sainz take grid penalties at Monza

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz are among those taking grid penalties at the Italian Grand Prix as the number of drivers starting low down grows again.

After a number of grid penalties were confirmed by teams on Thursday, Red Bull added its name to the list when FP1 got underway at Monza, with Verstappen taking a five-place grid penalty for a further new internal combustion engine (ICE) and Perez 10 places for the same part as it is the first time he has exceeded his allocation. Verstappen had already exceeded the limit in Belgium and each subsequent breach carries a smaller penalty.

Alongside the Red Bull pair is Carlos Sainz, who is taking a new energy store (ES) and MGU-K, leading to a 15-place grid penalty, while gearbox components will lead to a further 10 places being added to his qualifying position. Valtteri Bottas also has a 15-place power unit penalty.

The large drop still leaves Sainz set to start ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda, though, as both have penalties that dictate they start from the back of the grid due to the number of components used.

Haas is expected to take a gearbox penalty with Mick Schumacher later in the weekend, while teams regularly stagger the introduction of their new components and could still add more ahead of FP2 and FP3.