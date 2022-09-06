Lotterer joins Andretti for Formula E

Andre Lotterer will join Jake Dennis at Andretti for the upcoming Formula E season, moving over from Porsche’s factory team with which he has contested the last three seasons.

The 2012 World Endurance champion and three-time Le Mans winner, who previously said he wouldn’t be returning to Formula E for the 2022-23 season, replaces former IndyCar racer Oliver Askew, who departs after a single campaign.

“I’m excited to be joining Avalanche Andretti FE for Season 9 and the start of the Gen3 era,” said Lotterer. “Working together with Jake will be a great combination to continue to push the team to the front of the field in Formula E.”

Despite leaving the brand’s factory Formula E team, Lotterer will remain a part of the Porsche fold, dovetailing his Formula E commitments with the company’s LMDh program. Porsche will also become Andretti’s powertrain supplier in the all-electric single seater series from this season, taking over from long-term partner BMW. Lotterer’s spot in Porsche’s Formula E team has been taken over by former Andretti driver Antonio Felix da Costa for the upcoming season.

“Porsche will have a customer team in the Formula E project for the first time with Avalanche Andretti FE. We are really looking forward to this and it’s very important for us, as we will see four 99X Electric on the grid,” said Florian Modlinger, Porsche’s director of factory motorsport, Formula E. “With good cooperation we can get more data and learn more especially with the new Gen3 car – this will be a valuable experience.

“Also, our works driver Andre Lotterer, who gained a lot of experience in Formula E and our team, will drive one of the 99X Electric with Avalanche Andretti FE next season. Along with Andre, engineering support with Formula E experience will join him. With this package, I am really looking forward to Avalanche Andretti FE being competitive with our car.”

Lotterer has enjoyed a stellar career that also boasts two Japanese Super GT titles, a Formula Nippon crown, a sole Formula 1 start, and eight podiums in Formula E, and Andretti Autosport CEO and chairman Michael Andretti believes the German will help his organization to the front in Formula E.

“We’re always building to be at the front of each series we compete in,” he said. “Andre is bringing a wealth of experience to Avalanche Andretti and is another step in creating a team that can challenge for wins and the world championship. We are looking forward to him joining alongside Jake to create a competitive and exciting line-up.”