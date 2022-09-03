VIDEO: IndyCar Portland qualifying recap

Videos

September 3, 2022

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett review qualifying for the Portland Grand Prix and report on the ARCA qualifying session as well…

