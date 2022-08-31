Andretti Indy Lights team to test W Series champion Chadwick

Andretti Autosport will provide Jamie Chadwick with her first opportunity to test a Dallara IL15 Indy Lights car next month in Florida. The two-time W Series champion, who leads that series’ current championship, has won 55 percent of all W Series races held since its debut in 2019.

“She’s testing at Sebring on September 21st,” Andretti COO Rob Edwards told RACER. “We’re excited to give her an opportunity. She is clearly the dominant driver in the W Series and in our opinion well deserving of a chance to translate that into the next step in her career.”

Well established as the top female driver in junior open-wheel racing, the Briton has been in search of a step up from the W Series on the European or American ladder series to Formula 1 or IndyCar.

Despite her role as a Williams F1 development driver and a foray into the Extreme E series, the chance to test and possibly race for Andretti, whose Indy Lights program has produced the likes of Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood in recent years, could be transformational for the 24-year-old.

“Yes,” Edwards said, “she’s a candidate for an Indy Lights seat for next year.”