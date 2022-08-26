VP Racing SportsCar Challenge final schedule set

IMSA has finalized the six-event, 12-race schedule for the inaugural season of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, the new sprint series that will feature LMP3 prototypes and GT4 machinery that kicks off in 2023.

Events at Daytona International Speedway and Lime Rock Park have been added to the schedule, while the previously announced event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has been removed from the series calendar.

The Daytona event will serve as the season opener, running on the weekend of Jan. 20-22 as part of the annual Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona International Speedway. From there, the series will make its way to Sebring International Raceway on March 11-12 as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue weekend, kicking off the Super Sebring event culminating with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The rest of the events will be on the same weekend as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races, starting with Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The series will accompany the two GT-only races at Lime Rock Park and Virginia International Raceway, with the season finale slated for Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 11-14 as part of the Motul Petit Le Mans event.

The VP Racing SportsCar Challenge will feature a combination of LMP3 and GT4 cars — the GT4 cars will run in a class called GSX to differentiate it from the GS class in Michelin Pilot Challenge — with two, 45-minute races per weekend with a single driver in each car. Drivers must be rated either Silver or Bronze on the FIA Driver Categorization list.

2023 IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge schedule

Jan. 20-22, Daytona International Speedway

March 11-12, Sebring International Raceway

July 7-9, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

July 21-22, Lime Rock Park

Aug. 25-27, Virginia International Raceway

Oct. 11-14, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta