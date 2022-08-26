TurnOnGreen backs Paretta Autosport for Monterey

Paretta Autosport announced that it has secured primary sponsorship from TurnOnGreen, Inc., a green energy technology and power supply company and subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc., for the team’s No. 16 Chevrolet for the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, on September 9-11.

The NTT IndyCar Series season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will be the fourth race of 2022 for Paretta Autosport — the only female-owned, female-driven, and female-forward team in the series — and its driver Simona De Silvestro.

“We are pleased to have TurnOnGreen come on board as our primary sponsor for the NTT IndyCar Series season finale, which enabled us to add one more race to our 2022 calendar,” said team principal and CEO Beth Paretta. “Adding a fourth race this season not only strengthens Simona’s and our team’s breadth of knowledge and experience, but it reinforces our goal of continual growth as we look towards an even more robust 2023 season.

“TurnOnGreen is an emerging company in the scalable electric vehicle supply and e-Mobility sector, women are making decisions in these areas more and more, so it’s a win-win situation for all. As a Northern California-based company, partnering with them for the Laguna Seca race was the perfect venue to showcase our team to them in their own backyard. We look forward hosting them and their guests and showing them what IndyCar racing is all about.”

“We are excited to promote women in sport, green energy technology, and e-Mobility,” said Amos Kohn, TurnOnGreen’s CEO. “Through our sponsorship, we hope to provide the IndyCar Series fan base and other corporate sponsors with a reliable source of energy efficient, state-of-the-art EV charging and custom power solutions for their homes and businesses.”

TurnOnGreen and its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation, provide advanced, custom power solutions and green energy solutions to industries. TurnOnGreen serves a diverse range of industries and is committed to building a robust public and private electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the United States and Canada.