Ives to step aside as Bowman crew chief at year end

Greg Ives and Alex Bowman will not be paired together in 2023. Ives posted on his Twitter account Friday morning that he’s stepping away from his crew chief role for the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet at season’s end.

Ives (pictured at left, above, with Bowman) has been a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports since 2015, when he took over the role from Steve Letarte to work with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the No. 88 team. When Earnhardt was sidelined with a concussion in 2016, Ives worked with Bowman and Jeff Gordon, and Bowman became the team’s driver upon Earnhardt’s retirement in 2018.

“After 17 seasons on the road and making countless memories, I’ve decided to step away as a crew chief at the end of 2022,” Ives wrote. “There are many reasons, but the most important one is the chance to focus on my family and spend more time with our kids as they grow up. Leading the No. 48 has been one of the great privileges of my life, and I’m excited to go into the playoffs and chase a championship with Alex and this incredible group of people.”

Ives and Bowman became the No. 48 team with sponsor Ally upon Jimmie Johnson’s retirement at the end of the 2020 season. Although his role will be changing, Ives indicated he intends to stay with Hendrick in some capacity.

“I’m also looking forward to the next step in my career, which will be here with my Hendrick Motorsports family,” Ives’ announcement continued. “I’ll never have the words to properly express how grateful I am to be able to live out my dream of working in racing or properly thank everyone who has supported me along the way. Thank you for everything.”

Before moving into the Cup Series, Ives worked for Earnhardt at JR Motorsports, where he served as the crew chief for Regan Smith in 2013, winning two races, and for Chase Elliott in 2014. Ives and Elliott won three races in ’14 and the series championship.

Ives has 10 wins as a Cup Series crew chief. He and Bowman go into Saturday night’s regular-season finale locked into the playoffs with a win from Las Vegas. Their best finish in the championship standings is sixth (2020).