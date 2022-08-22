Giovinazzi to make F1 return with Haas practice outings

Antonio Giovinazzi will return to Formula 1 with practice outings for Haas at both the Italian Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

He will replace both Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher once each, but his outings won’t count as one of the two required rookie outings that need to be completed.

The Italian remains a Ferrari reserve driver despite losing his seat with Alfa Romeo at the end of last season, and has raced in Formula E this year.

“I’m so glad to have the chance to drive again in official F1 sessions,” Giovinazzi said. “Besides simulator driving it is important to test a true car and I can’t wait to put my suit and helmet back on.

“It’ll be an opportunity to get confident with the new generation cars – it’s the best way to be ready if I were called as reserve driver. Driving on challenging and exciting tracks as Monza and COTA makes it even more thrilling.

“Thanks to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari – I’m looking forward to giving my contribution to the team that counted on me already in 2017.”

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said that Ferrari requested the experience to help Giovinazzi be ready if he’s ever needed as a stand-in, while the American team has yet to confirm who will race alongside Magnussen in 2023.

“We’re happy to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi back to the team for the two FP1 outings,” Steiner said.“Ferrari were keen to give Antonio some seat time in a current-spec Formula 1 car on a race weekend and we were naturally happy to assist.

“We enjoyed a similar situation back in 2017 with Antonio and Ferrari – the clear difference between then and now is the experience he’ll have gained competing for the previous three seasons in Formula 1 and the feedback he’ll be able to give us in Italy and America.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Antonio again and having him back in the paddock with us.”