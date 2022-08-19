Meyer Shank confirms Castroneves return for 2023

Helio Castroneves will return for a second full NTT IndyCar Series season in Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 06 Honda in 2023.

The popular Brazilian joined the team on a six-race program in 2021 — a partnership that delivered a fourth Indy 500 victory for himself and a first for the team, setting the stage for him to make a full-time return to IndyCar after three seasons in IMSA.

Confirmation that the relationship will continue into next year had been expected for some time, and MSR co-owner Mike Shank said that the decision to retain Castroneves for 2023 was not a complicated one.

“Keeping Helio on board wasn’t really a question for us,” he said. “We’ve built a really strong relationship with him over these last two race seasons. He brings so much to the table, on and off the track. He’s been able to help us grow as a team and we’ve been able to learn from his years of experience. It’s truly a mutually beneficial relationship. And of course he’s a perfect face of the sport and has such an infectious personality, so to have him on our team is an honor.”

For Castroneves, the new contract is an opportunity to continue to build on the work he has done alongside teammate Simon Pagenaud during 2022.

“I’m so excited that myself and Meyer Shank Racing have renewed for 2023,” he said. “I’m super optimistic for an amazing season because of everything that we have built this season — all the positive data and positive energy. I can’t thank Mike and Jim (Meyer) enough, and of course all of our partners. There is no question that we are all super excited to continue this amazing partnership. Simon and I are going to do everything we can to finish this season strong, and then have a good start to 2023 and some even better results.”

Castroneves heads into this weekend’s IndyCar round at WWTR sitting 18th in the points with three top-10 finishes to date this season.