RLL extends Lundgaard deal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and 21-year-old Christian Lundgaard have agreed to an extension that will keep the Dane within its NTT IndyCar Series program for years to come. Lundgaard had drawn interest from rival teams, but Bobby Rahal, David Letterman, and Mike Lanigan have ensured that the leader of the Rookie of the Year standings will remain in the No. 30 Honda.

“I have to say a big thanks to Bobby, David and Mike for giving me this opportunity to extend my time with the team,” Lundgaard said. “We’ve had some good results lately and I’m sure this has also helped their decision. First of all, I’m just happy and super excited that they gave me this opportunity. A year ago at the [Indianapolis] Grand Prix, we qualified well and they decided that they wanted me for a full season and we made the most of the opportunity so far. I’m sure there are times when we could have performed better, but now we have the opportunity to continue this progress. We’ve been to a lot of tracks so far and have come back to some and finished on the podium, which I hope to continue.”

Lanigan sees great potential for the team with Lundgaard under contract.

“Christian has done a great job acclimatizing to the variety of challenges and new experiences this season,” he said. “His approach and professionalism continues to impress us and his performance, especially in the second half of the season, speaks volumes about his potential. We are very happy to have him as part of the team for the years ahead.”