Aston Martin signs Alonso for 2023

Aston Martin has signed Fernando Alonso from Alpine on a multi-year deal starting in 2023.

Alonso replaces the retiring Sebastian Vettel, who announced his decision to step away from Formula 1 on Thursday. The team has moved quickly to secure Alonso – who had an option at Alpine – and the Spaniard says the level of investment is what proved so attractive.

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula 1 today,” Alonso said. “I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula 1.

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

“No one in Formula 1 today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.”

And Alonso says he appreciates it will take time for Aston Martin to be winning races but that he still has the commitment level to be a part of that process at the age of 41.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organization that is committed to learn, develop and succeed. We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance.

“The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me.”

The move opens the door for Alpine to promote reserve driver Oscar Piastri, with the team stating it “will announce its driver line-up for the 2023 Formula 1 season in due course”.