Reddick delivers late to take Indy Cup pole

Tyler Reddick saved his best for last in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to grab the pole for Sunday’s race.

Reddick went to the top of the board in the final round at 99.378 mph. He was one of two drivers to crack the 99 mph mark in qualifying. The pole win is the second for Reddick in the Cup Series, and both have come on road courses (his first was COTA last season).

“It actually didn’t (feel that good), that’s what prompted me to want to rerun there,” Reddick said. “It ended up being a good-enough lap. I could have done a better job, but it was really nice to know that we really did such a great job. Everyone at RCR, ECR power under this hood. This whole group, the 8 team, did a really good job of preparing the last couple of weeks for this race. Looks like we’re picking right back up where we left off at Road America, so it’s nice.”

Austin Cindric joins Reddick on the front row. Cindric, who paced pre-qualifying practice, ran a fast lap of 99.095 mph.

Chase Briscoe starts third after a lap of 98.962 mph, Christopher Bell qualified fourth at 98.721 mph, and Joey Logano completes the top five starters at 98.476 mph.

Ryan Blaney starts sixth (98.444 mph), Michael McDowell starts seventh (98.330 mph), Chase Elliott starts eighth (98.226 mph), Todd Gilliland starts ninth (98.004 mph), and Kyle Busch starts 10th (97.429 mph).

Defending race winner AJ Allmendinger starts 20th. Allmendinger’s lap was 98.250 mph.

Ty Gibbs starts 26th in his second Cup Series race as the substitute for Kurt Busch. Gibbs ran a lap of 97.938 mph.

Daniil Kvyat starts 36th in his Cup Series debut. Kvyat qualified with a lap of 95.499 mph.

UP NEXT: Verizon 200 at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday.