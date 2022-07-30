Harvick would welcome Busch to SHR with open arms

Kevin Harvick has not heard anything from Stewart-Haas Racing or anyone else about the possibility of Kyle Busch joining the organization, but he would welcome a fellow Cup Series champion with open arms.

“I’d hire Kyle Busch today because he’d have a great impact on the performance of our team and just the urgency to do some things better,” Harvick said Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But, Harvick said, “nobody’s called me and asked me about Kyle Busch, but that’s pretty typical.”

Busch is in the middle of negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing about a new contract while the organization also hunts for a new sponsor. Mars is not only leaving Gibbs, where they’ve been on Busch’s car since 2008, but the sport as a whole at season’s end. Busch, who wants to say at Gibbs, did admit Saturday he’s talked to other teams.

“There’s no way that Kyle Busch doesn’t have a lot of options,” Harvick said. “I know there are a lot of things that go on around Kyle, but in the end, Kyle’s still one of the best that’s ever come through this garage. There are a lot of teams out there that can say they’ve probably never had one of those types of drivers.

“He can literally rebuild a whole organization if somebody took the chance that hasn’t had one of those types of drivers. With the right circumstances, he could rebuild a whole organization just off of his pure talent.”

Harvick and Busch have competed against each other in all three NASCAR national series. At the Cup Series level, Harvick and Busch have been competitors since 2004, with Harvick winning the 2014 series title and Busch claiming the prize in 2015 (Harvick finished second) and ’19.

Just as Busch is working through his future plans, so too is Stewart-Haas. Harvick is signed through the ’23 season, and Aric Almirola announced plans to retire at the end of this season. However, those plans appear to have become fluid.

Almirola recently admitted he’s weighing options about potential full-time or part-time options next season, considering he continues to be asked about those possibilities. The contract status of Cole Custer is unknown, and Custer said he’d not had any conversations about next year as he focuses on trying to make the playoffs.

As far as Harvick is concerned, he wouldn’t turn down Busch.

“I get along great with Kyle. We’re going to race each other and be mad at each other, but I can tell you that having a teammate like Kyle makes my car run faster. When you have all the cars running fast, they all run faster quicker.”