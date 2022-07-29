Technical updates: Hungarian GP

Haas and Mercedes lead the way in terms of new components at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the American-owned team bringing the biggest upgrade.

It’s the first time Haas has brought a meaningful update to its car since 2019, having been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic the following year and then opted against developing its car last season. The new package includes substantial floor and diffuser changes, as well as an evolution of the engine cover, new rear suspension fairings and rear brake winglet tweaks.

Haas is the only team bringing such a major set of developments — with only Kevin Magnussen receiving the new parts — but Mercedes does have three areas it has updated at the Hungaroring. The Halo, rear wing and beam wing are new, with the latter two components providing the team’s maximum downforce setting for the tight circuit.

Red Bull and Alpine similarly have a new beam wing, while Aston Martin has updated its rear wing specifically for the Hungarian track.

McLaren has updated its diffuser as well as addressed its front brake cooling, while Alfa Romeo has a new floor that it says will provide more downforce with only a marginal increase in drag.

There are new rear wing endplates at AlphaTauri, while both Ferrari and Williams have not declared any new parts for the final race before the summer break this weekend.