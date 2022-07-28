JHR confirms Ilott contract extension

Juncos Hollinger Racing will hold onto its breakout rookie performer Callum Ilott for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.

“Back in 2021, I took my time to choose our NTT IndyCar Series driver from a list of five drivers,” said JHR co-owner Ricardo Juncos who leads the team with new partner Brad Hollinger. “Even when Callum was not on the radar for most of the teams here in the states, I knew he was the perfect fit for our team. Not only for his potential as a driver, but his personality and his desire to win which aligns with our team philosophy. Today, almost a year later, I’m happy to confirm Callum’s continuation with the team for long term. From the last three races during the 2021 season and the great results we have had so far this year, shows we were right in choosing him as our driver.

“Together with our new members of JHR, we have proven so much in a short time, which is incredible with the caliber of drivers and teams currently in the NTT IndyCar Series. This is just the beginning of a new era at JHR and I’m looking forward to continuing our work with Callum and to the results we know we can receive together as a team.”

Owing to his highly competitive form on a wide array of circuits this year with JHR, Ilott drew attention from other teams — including current championship contenders — who coveted his talents, but he will remain with the Chevy-powered outfit as it builds itself into a more competitive organization.

“After seeing the results that we have been able to put forward at JHR for most of the year and the work that has been going on in the background by Ricardo and Brad to improve for the years beyond, made sense to continue with the team and keep building,” Ilott said.

“The potential that we have shown as a one-car team can only get better as we grow and expand this program. I am super happy to continue working with all the team members at JHR — we have created a great foundation together this season. The effort that everyone puts in and the working environment that they have is amazing. From where we started at a year ago, to where we are now, I am confident that we will find more success together.”

For Hollinger, becoming a team owner in IndyCar with Juncos has coincided with JHR’s swift rise in the series with its 22-year-old British driver at the center of its competitive fortunes.

“Callum is a supremely talented young driver who beyond his driving skills and technical feedback, possesses the character and passion required to be a champion,” Hollinger said. “He is a very quick study, having learned with exceptional speed how to exact the best from the car. His team rapport is excellent and public speaking shows he is a natural media talent as well. We could not be more excited to have Callum drive for and represent JHR. He is a rare combination of raw talent, intelligence, and maturity.”