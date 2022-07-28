Hendrick's No.24 hauler catches fire at IMS

Hendrick Motorsports is sending a backup hauler to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the No. 24 team after the one transporting the race car caught fire on Thursday.

RACER was told a generator was the cause of the fire, which was observed outside the racetrack. William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet was not damaged by the blaze, but the team will work out of the backup hauler. NASCAR is allowing the team to put the car in the garage tonight and also swap out the necessary equipment from the primary hauler.

NASCAR Cup Series teams are scheduled to park and unload beginning at 7 a.m. Friday morning with the garage opening at 12:30 p.m. and the inspection process taking place thereafter.

NASCAR – Xfinity and Cup – is sharing the Indianapolis road course this weekend with the NTT IndyCar Series. Cup Series teams take to the track to kick off their weekend activity Saturday morning in preparation of the Verizon 200.

Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET) is the second time NASCAR competes on the road course.