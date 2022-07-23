NASCAR penalizes Petty GMS

Petty GMS Motorsports was issued an L1 penalty Saturday evening at Pocono Raceway to both of its teams for violating the rocker box assemblies.

The Nos. 42 and 43 teams have been docked 35 driver and 35 owner points. Additionally, the crew chiefs for Ty Dillon (Jerame Donley) and Erik Jones (Dave Elenz) have been ejected from the track ahead of the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

NASCAR listed the violation under section 14.6.5.E of the rulebook. The section states, “the rocker box vent hole in the front tire extraction area must have metal screen installed to the inner surface with a minimum 0.25-inch opening size. The screen may be bonded or mechanically fastened to the internal surface of the rocker box.”

The rocker box assemblies involve the rocker panels at the bottom side of the car (where side skirts used to be).

Petty GMS Motorsports will not appeal the penalty.

“Petty GMS accepts the penalty and will not appeal the ruling. For tomorrow’s race at Pocono Raceway, Joey Cohen will crew chief the No. 42 Chevrolet, while Danny Efland will call the shots for the No. 43 Camaro.”

Dillon’s team had already lost their car chief for the weekend when the car failed inspection twice Saturday. He qualified 27th for the race.

Jones qualified 34th after getting loose in Turn 1 and trying to salvage the lap.