Cornelison to sing national anthem before IndyCar IMS road course race

Jim Cornelison, best known for singing ‘(Back Home Again in) Indiana’ before the Indianapolis 500 and performing the national anthem for Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bears games, will sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ before the Gallagher Grand Prix IndyCar race on Saturday, July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For six consecutive years, Cornelison’s rendition of ‘(Back Home Again in) Indiana’ has been a centerpiece of the Indy pre-race ceremony. Now, for the first time, he will lend his voice for the national anthem to kick-start the first race of the tripleheader Brickyard Weekend when IndyCar and NASCAR’s Xfinity and Cup Series take on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course.

“The national anthem is an integral, historic part of our pre-race pageantry and tradition,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As we welcome the IndyCar Series back to IMS for another race on the road course, it’s fitting that Jim, who plays such a pivotal role in one of our Indianapolis 500 pre-race traditions, is also back at the Racing Capital of the World performing for our fans at the track and those watching on NBC.”

Since beginning his professional singing career in 1993, Cornelison made his name through performances at opera houses around the world and national anthem performances for professional sports teams in Chicago, including the Bears, Cubs, Bulls and Blackhawks. He performed at the nationally televised, historic opening game of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Season and received further national recognition for his performances at the PGA’s 2012 Ryder Cup, Chicagoland Speedway’s NASCAR races and the Indianapolis 500.

NBC’s live coverage of the Gallagher Grand Prix starts at noon (ET) Saturday, July 30.