Suspect in murder of Bobby East dies in police shooting

Trent William Millsap, named by police as the suspect in the murder of USAC racing star Bobby East (pictured above), was shot and killed by a police SWAT team in the process of serving an arrest warrant, the Westminster (Calif.) Police Department announced.

According to the WPD, the West County SWAT Team “responded to serve a search/arrest warrant for the suspect” identified as Millsap in an apartment in Anaheim, Calif.

”During the service of the search warrant, an officer-involved shooting took place,” the police department statement continued. “No officers were injured; however, a police K-9 sustained a single gunshot wound that was not life threatening. The Westminster Police Department, along with members of the Orange County District Attorney’s office are currently investigating the shooting.”

Millsap had an outstanding parole warrant in addition to being accused of fatally stabbing three-time USAC National Champion East in the chest at a gas station in Westminster. No motive has been revealed for the attack.