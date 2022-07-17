Keselowski v. Dillon - A difference of opinion in New Hampshire

Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon have a difference of opinion about what happened between them Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Under caution after Kyle Busch spun on lap 163, Dillon drove up alongside Keselowski on the backstretch and swerved at the RFK Racing driver, making contact with the No. 6 car. Keselowski quickly retaliated by hitting Dillon on the right side of his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and then the back bumper. The two nearly ended up in the Turn 3 grass.

Neither team knew why their driver was made at the other. Keselowski went on to finish seventh in the Ambetter 301, while Dillon finished 23rd.

“Hot in the cars, and we all let our tempers get the best of us,” Keselowski said of the incident. “We had a decent day here. The Kohler Generators Ford Mustang climbed really far that last run. I think we went from somewhere around the late teens and 20s up to seventh on that last run. I’m proud of our team for the effort today. It was certainly an up and down day today, and it was good to finish on an up note.”

Dillon seemed to take exception with how the former Cup Series champion routinely races around him. In his television interview, Dillon referenced a hard hit he took at the hands of Keselowski, which occurred at Michigan International Speedway last August. Keselowski accepted the blame for trying to side draft Dillon when he turned Dillon into the outside wall on the frontstretch.

“You guys saw it, right? It’s just hard racing, I guess,” Dillon said of his run-in with Keselowski at New Hampshire. “We’ve gone at it a couple of times the last two years; one time, I hit really hard. I just don’t like the way certain people race me, and it’s probably not the right way to do it under caution.

“But thanks for giving us an interview for the Bass Pro Shops Chevy. We weren’t very good today, and we’ll go and fight at the next race. We’ve got to get this No. 3 car in the playoffs.”

Keselowski plans on talking to Dillon privately, saying he didn’t “need to be a jerk over the media.”

Dillon said, “Nah, I don’t talk to him.”