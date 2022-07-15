Dixon not sold on Palou's approach to Ganassi contract dispute

Although he didn’t want to get into the specifics of the dispute between the team he’s driven for since 2002 and his teammate Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon did share some general thoughts on the subject ahead of Friday’s opening practice session in Toronto.

“For sure, there’s some awkwardness,” the six-time IndyCar champion said of the vibe within the team. “You know, if you’re going to have an example of how not to go about things, this is 100 percent how you would do it.

“So yeah, it doesn’t impact us as a team as far as the goals; we’re all here to still win no matter who that is, or how we go about it. So from a team example, I think it’s our job as normal. A little more noise than usual. I don’t really know the ins and outs of [the conflict, but] it sounds like it’s pretty complicated to me.”

Like Palou, Dixon has been approached and presented with offers to leave CGR for McLaren Racing. As an elder statesman in the series, he says the manner in how such things are handled can affect one’s stature in the sport.

“For me, honesty is key, man. Loyalty as well,” he said. “You know, it’s very easy in this community – it’s a small community – to change how you’re looked upon or respected quite quickly. Personal view for myself and how I would have done this? It wouldn’t be like this.”

Dixon has more experience negotiating contracts with Ganassi — and in IndyCar as a whole — than any other driver. He has one more year to go on his current deal as the pilot of the No. 9 Honda and won’t know who will drive the No. 10 Honda next season until the matter with Palou is resolved.

“I don’t know where it really goes,” he said of his teammate. “So honestly, all my deals with Chip have been very straightforward. You know, you kind of sit down have a chat, [talk about] what everybody’s looking at doing. Even when I’ve had options [presented by other teams], I’ve gone to them and said, ‘Hey, these are my options. What should we do?’

“Of course, you have discussions. I remember even my first discussion with Chip, it didn’t go the way I thought it was going to go. But you know, that’s part of dealings. But I’ve always respected the black and white function of how the operation has been with me.”