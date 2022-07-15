Dillon to leave Petty GMS at end of 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Ty Dillon will not return to Petty GMS Motorsports next season, the driver announced Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Dillon posted a graphic that read, “I am grateful for the opportunity to drive the No. 42 for Petty GMS this year. However, at the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season, we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I’m looking forward to what is next in the future.”

The pairing of Dillon and Petty GMS will end after one year together. Dillon, who was sidelined after the 2020 season when Germain Racing shut its doors, was hired in October. The hiring came before Maury Gallaher bought the majority stake of Richard Petty’s operation to form Petty GMS Motorsports, fielding Dillon and Erik Jones.

Dillon and the No. 42 Chevrolet team are 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series points going into New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, USA Network). The team has one top-10 finish at the Bristol dirt race.

The 30-year-old grandson of Richard Childress is in his fifth full season of Cup Series competition.

A statement on the Petty GMS Twitter page read, “Petty GMS and Ty Dillon have mutually agreed to part ways following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. We are appreciative of what Ty has done this year to help grow Petty GMs. As we continue the season, we remain focused on strong runs and getting the No. 42 Chevy Camaro to victory lane. We wish Ty all the best in the future.”