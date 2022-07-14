NASCAR podcast: Lawless Alan

Before he could drive a race car, Lawless Alan was driving a golf kart around the paddock where his dad was racing. Lawless joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast this week to share his thoughts on:
• How he got into racing
• His unique first name
• Being the CEO of racing
• Growing up in Los Angeles
• His racing beginnings at Irwindale Speedway and other series along the way to the Camping World Truck Series
• Knowing he can compete in the Truck Series but questioning why it’s not happening
• Keeping the right mindset
• Landing at Niece Motorsports
• Working with AUTOParkit and behind the scenes of their unique commercial
• His brutally honest assessment of his rookie season
• What would be mission accomplished after the first year
• How he’s already looking ahead to ’23
• Working toward a business degree
• Knowing that racing won’t last forever
Listen below or click here.
