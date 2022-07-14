NASCAR podcast: Lawless Alan

Before he could drive a race car, Lawless Alan was driving a golf kart around the paddock where his dad was racing. Lawless joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast this week to share his thoughts on:

• How he got into racing

• His unique first name

• Being the CEO of racing

• Growing up in Los Angeles

• His racing beginnings at Irwindale Speedway and other series along the way to the Camping World Truck Series

• Knowing he can compete in the Truck Series but questioning why it’s not happening

• Keeping the right mindset

• Landing at Niece Motorsports

• Working with AUTOParkit and behind the scenes of their unique commercial

• His brutally honest assessment of his rookie season

• What would be mission accomplished after the first year

• How he’s already looking ahead to ’23

• Working toward a business degree

• Knowing that racing won’t last forever

Listen below or click here.