Applications open for IMSA Diversity Scholarship

To promote and drivers from a variety of backgrounds to participate in its sanctioned series, IMSA is continuing its Diverse Driver Development Scholarship program worth $250,000, and the application process for 2023 is open through July 22.

Jaden Conwright was the first recipient of the scholarship, and has raced in select events this season in the GTD class NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracán GT3. The 23-year-old Californian will return to the wheel at Road America in August.

“We awarded the first IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship late last year, and we are proud that it continues this year with assistance from the many partners involved,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “We continue to strive for diversity and inclusion in our sport.”

Through July 22, qualified drivers may submit their application to be considered for the scholarship. Included among the benefits is a prepaid full-season entry fee for the recipient into either the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA Prototype Challenge for 2023 and 50 percent of the full-season entry fee into one of those series for 2024. Added benefits of the scholarship — including safety gear and some consumables — bring its value to more than $250,000.

To be eligible, candidates must be female or a member of an ethnic minority classification with a strong desire to compete in IMSA, have outstanding previous race results and/or proven on-track potential in junior racing categories, and the ability to create a compelling strategy to compete in a full season of one of the three IMSA-sanctioned series mentioned above.

The IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship includes tools to bring deserving drivers into IMSA and position them for success both on and off the racetrack through substantial assistance from the sanctioning body and IMSA corporate partners, as well as other industry resources. A new scholarship will be awarded each year.

“This multi-dimensional scholarship will assist financially and also work with drivers to provide a strong foundation for success,” Doonan said. “Our goal is to create more opportunities to compete and achieve sustainable success in IMSA.”

The application, along with additional details on the process for the 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship are available at imsa.com/diversity.