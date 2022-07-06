HUB backs Lundgaard at Toronto

Global insurance brokerage and financial services firm Hub International Limited will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda IndyCar driven by Christian Lundgaard at the Honda Indy Toronto, set for July 15-17 at Exhibition Place along the shores of Lake Ontario.

“The orchestrated intensity of how a pit-stop comes together is the perfect metaphor for how HUB supports its customers throughout North America, and in Canada where we are the largest brokerage in the country. Much like our insurance and risk advisors, the drivers are essential – however, there are dozens of people behind the scenes acting as unsung heroes working together to make the driver’s results and our customers outcomes a success,” said Larry Lineker, HUB executive vp and a member of HUB’s Executive Management Team. “HUB has a strong affinity for RLL and their ‘team-first’ mantra, as well as the unwavering commitment to success that Bobby Rahal and his drivers exemplify. We are thrilled to be involved with RLL and Christian, a driver full of potential who we are all excited to work with and continue watching as his career takes off.”

HUB has deep ties to both the racing and auto industry, supporting the risk management needs of nearly 40% of auto dealerships in Canada. HUB also insures 13 of the full-time IndyCar drivers, which accounts for half of the field. HUB has insured RLL for more than five years and has been a partner of RLL as an associate sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 car for two years.

“Our team takes great pride in our relationship with HUB, and we could not be more excited to see this partnership continue to grow,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal. “Outside of our shared love for racing, the HUB team has played a crucial role in the auto industry, supporting the evolving risks of dealers. This is protection that people and organizations like us cannot function without, and we are grateful for their efforts both on and off the track.”

The Honda Indy Toronto is expected to be the largest sporting event in Toronto since the pandemic.

“I never would have guessed there would be so many parallels between an insurance brokerage and racing,” said Danish IndyCar rookie Lundgaard. “After getting to know the HUB team and learning more about their values and how they operate their business through teamwork and educated risk taking (with protection as the priority), it’s not too far off from how I prepare and work with my team each time I get behind the wheel. I feel very proud to drive the No. 30 HUB car in Toronto in such a monumental race.”