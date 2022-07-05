Consistency paying off for Meyer Shank in IMSA

Traffic may have cost the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05c its second win of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, but the team’s consistency has netted it the championship lead with two races left to run.

It’s been four months since Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis did not finish in an IMSA race in second place: a streak of five consecutive runner-up spots that started after a fourth-place finish at Long Beach. Meanwhile, Blomqvist has put the No. 60 Acura on pole for the last two races.

Jarvis was leading in the final minutes of the race at CTMP when GT Daytona traffic hampered his run and allowed Renger Van Der Zande to sneak past for the win. It was a pass for the lead that Jarvis failed to see coming, but the Briton owned up to the mistake.

“It was a tough way to end the race, but on the plus side we came away with the points lead in the championship,” Jarvis said. “Traffic was the difficult part about today and it was hard to get into a rhythm.

“At the end, I didn’t know Van Der Zande was there into two and into three and in hindsight if I would have known, I would have defended. So that’s on me. It’s not easy because every car does something different when they use traffic to pass.

“I’m gutted for the team to have not brought home the win, but results like this all go towards the overall championship, and we are now leading so we really need to focus on the final two rounds to keep the lead.”

Despite speed that was good enough for pole position, the No. 60 Acura was not as strong in the race as the team would have liked. There were instances, particularly in traffic, where the Cadillac DPi-V.R. seemed to have the legs on the Acura.

“It was actually a tough race for us, our race car was really challenging to drive,” Blomqvist said.

“Oliver didn’t find it that easy out there. Even in my first stint, it was okay when you were in the clear air, but in the traffic, we really struggled… Olly did his best, but I think it was hard to get the flow around there. I think everyone is heartbroken over today. We should have won that one.”

With two more DPi races left on the schedule at Road America and Road Atlanta, the 56-point lead the No. 60 holds over the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c is anything but secure. With a 100-point difference in payout between a first and sixth-place finish, there could be significant changes in the standings still looming on the horizon.

If the No. 60 stumbles into a sixth-place finish as the No. 10 Acura did at CTMP, the lead could easily swap hands again.