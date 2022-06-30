Double driver change for XITE ahead of Extreme E's Sardinia round

XITE Energy Racing has changed up its Extreme E driver pairing for the upcoming Island X Prix in Sardinia.

Timo Scheider and Tamara Molinaro will form an all-new driver pairing for the team, replacing Oliver Bennett and Klara Andersson.

Scheider’s deep resume includes back-to-back DTM titles in 2008 and 2009, as well as a podium at Le Mans in 2010, victory at the 24 Hours of Spa and podiums in World Rallycross.

The German has also contributed to the design of Extreme E’s courses, and will now get the chance to taste the fruits of those efforts when he races in the series for the first time.

“It is a special moment to be joining the series as a race driver alongside Tamara,” he said.

“I was supposed to be doing the course test with the usual ‘test’ car as a Championship driver when I got to Italy, but now I will be traveling to Sardinia as a race driver with XITE Energy Racing! That is a great feeling. I am super-pumped to get out there and show what we are capable of. Tamara and I fit quite well together in terms of performance and I think we will put on a good show in Sardinia.”

Molinaro contested the opening round of Season 2 for XITE after Klara Andersson was sidelined by COVID. Prior to that, she amassed a strong record in the European Rally Champioship, and later, the WRC2 class in the World Rally Championship. In 2019 she dovetailed WRC with a Titans RX Rallycross Championship campaign, and contested the Italian Gravel Championship in 2020.

“I am very happy to be back in Extreme E for Sardinia and it is even more special as it is my home event,” she said. “It will be a bigger challenge compared to the opening round in Saudi Arabia as that was a new track for everybody – the other guys have experience from last year, but we are going to give it our all and see how it goes!

“I am hopeful that we can have a good race and that we can be competitive. I have a great relationship with Timo. Since I became a Championship Driver alongside him I spent a lot of time with him and we often spoke about how cool it would be to be in a team together. That was our dream watching everyone else driving, so we will definitely have a lot of fun now that we are there.”

As a result of Scheider and Molinaro competing for XITE Energy Racing, Fraser McConnell and Andersson will be Extreme E’s Championship Drivers for the upcoming double-header in Sardinia. The Championship Drivers support the series in both an advisory role and as a back-up driver should any of the teams require a replacement during an X Prix, as due to the nature of the race locations, teams won’t have a reserve driver on site.