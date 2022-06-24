Stenhouse inks multi-year extension with JTG Daugherty

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a multi-year contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing to remain the driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet.

“We’re pleased to announce Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is returning to the company,” co-owner Tad Geschickter said. “Ricky has done a solid job [on and off the track], during Kroger Racing in-store activations and for our esteemed partners. We’re continuing to learn the new car and we’re making progress. We’ve led laps, earned stage points and been close to winning this year.”

JTG Daugherty Racing is co-owned by Tad and Jodi Geschickter, Gordon Smith, and Brad Daugherty.

Stenhouse, a two-time Cup Series winner and former Rookie of the Year, joined the team in 2020 after seven years driving for NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush. In 88 races with JTG, Stenhouse has earned 26 top-15 finishes and sat on the pole for the 2020 Daytona 500.

“I’m ready to continue our progress together as a team,” Stenhouse said. “We’ve made some strides with this new car at some tracks and we know there’s some work to do on others. I look forward to that process with the good group of people we have in place at JTG Daugherty Racing. I’m strategy to our partners for giving us an opportunity to continue to make our program better. I’m really happy with the first three years here at JTG Daugherty Racing.”

Stenhouse is 24th in the Cup Series point standings going into Nashville Superspeedway (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET, NBC) with five top-five finishes. Through 16 races, Stenhouse has set a new high for top-10 finishes in a single season with the No. 47 team. His best finish was a second-place at Dover Motor Speedway.

“We’re hoping for another good concrete track run at Nashville like we had at Dover where we finished second with our No. 47 Kroger/The Frozen Farmer Camaro,” Stenhouse said. “This style of racetrack has been better for us than some of the other ones and I love Nashville. It was a really good track for us last year, but of course it’s a totally different car. The biggest thing for us is to have a good practice session on Friday and make sure we have a car that handles good and is easy on the tires for our race.

“It’s going to be hot at Nashville,” continued Stenhouse. “I love the heat that affects the physical side in the car and then the lack of grip the car has on the track. We were able to come away with a strong run there last year. We feel confident we can do the same with this new car on Sunday.”