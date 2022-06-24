Porsche unveils 963 for IMSA, WEC

Taking a page from its iconic factory and customer-driven 962 IMSA GTP model that ruled most of the 1980s, Porsche has formally unveiled its successor, the 963, which uses an LMP2-based chassis supplied by Multimatic and a 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8 engine produced in-house by the German auto manufacturer.

Coupled with the spec 40hp energy recovery system made by Bosch and Williams Advanced Engineering, the 963 is capable of making 680hp, which is the peak set for the class by the ACO, FIA and IMSA.

Led by Team Penske and overseen by Jonathan Diuguid, Porsche Penske Motorsport pulled back the cover on a factory 963 dressed in familiar red, white and black colors at Goodwood in the U.K. PPM will run its two-car IMSA program from North Carolina and its two-car effort from a new facility in Mannheim, Germany.

“After 4,900 miles [of testing] during the first half of 2022, we’re on a very good path but there is still work to be done before the start of next season,” said Porsche Motorsport VP Thomas Laudenbach. “Our new Porsche 963 should continue the legacy of legendary models such as the 917, 935, 956, 962 and the 919.

“I’m positive that we’ll be well-positioned when it comes to technology and we’ve also created the relevant team structures to set us up for wins in the thrilling competition between many manufacturers and different concepts.”

Like all of the models mentioned by Laudenbach, barring the 919, the 963 has been made available to privateer teams, with further announcements to follow.

Porsche also confirmed its primary driver rosters. Although PPM did not declare whether they’re destined for IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship or the FIA World Endurance Championship, brand veterans Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor, Matt Campbell, and Mathieu Jaminet were confirmed along with the previously confirmed Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr.

Additional drivers will be named for the longest races, which starts with the 963’s racing debut in January at IMSA’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“Expectations are extremely high,” Diuguid said. “Not only from the public but also from Porsche and Team Penske, who have written great motorsport chapters together in the past.”