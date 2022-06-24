Hyman, Castro take FR Americas and F4 poles at Mid-Ohio

Raoul Hyman, driver of the No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3 made it three-for-three Friday, securing his third pole award in the championship’s third event of the season. Racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Hyman recorded a 1m20.564s lap to lead the field by 0.434s over second-place Jason Alder (No. 77 Drive for Diabetes Awareness / HAKUN / TJ Speed Motorsport Ligier JS F3).

Hyman and Alder’s TJ Speed Motorsports teammate Nick Persing (No. 29 OPI Commercial Builders Ligier JS F3) was third with a 1m21.081s lap, followed by Mac Clark (No. 25 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F3) and Dylan Tavella (No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), who rounded out the top five.

A full run-down of the provisional qualifying results can be found, here.

Hyman also led the sole practice session for the series Friday morning, holding a 0.903s lead over second-place Persing. The top five was rounded out by Tavella, Ryan Yardley (No. 78 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) and Clark, respectively.

Full practice results are available, here.

Lights out for FR Americas race one is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. The event will be live streamed on the SpeedTourTV YouTube page (YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV), and on the FR Americas Facebook and YouTube.

Andre Castro, driver of the No. 8 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F4, secured the pole for tomorrow’s Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda race one. Making his series debut, Castro recorded a 1m27.423s lap to secure the pole, besting second-place Bryson Morris (No. 39 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) by 0.177s.

Matt Christensen, fresh off his back-to-back wins at Road America, qualified third in the No. 45 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4 with a 1m27.614s lap, followed by Ryan Shehan (No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) and Gabriel Fonseca (No. 76 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4), respectively, who rounded out the top five.

A full run-down of the provisional qualifying results can be found, here.

The most recent winner in F4 U.S. competition, Noah Ping (No. 65 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4) was quickest in the sole practice session of the weekend on Friday morning. Bryson Morris was second quick, just 0.159s behind the leader. Christensen, Castro, and Lochie Hughes (No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development Ligier JS F4) rounded out the top five.

Full practice results are available, here.

Lights out for F4 U.S. race one is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. The event will be live streamed on the SpeedTourTV YouTube page (YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV), and on the F4 U.S. Facebook and YouTube.