Reigning Pikes Peak champ Shute leads qualifying

Drivers in the 100th running of the iconic Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb took to the mountain for day two of early morning practice sessions and ran on all three sections of the course with the Unlimited and Exhibition divisions taking their qualifying runs on the lower section.

A new qualifying record was set in the Exhibition division by David Donner, in a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S with a time of 4m02.939s, besting Randy Pobst’s record of 4m10.342s in the Tesla Model S Plaid just last year. Donner was “King of the Mountain” three times, first in 1991, again in 2002 and a third time in 2005.

Defending Pikes Peak overall champion Robin Shute topped the Unlimited division with a time of 3m24.519s in his 2018 Wolf TSC-FS. Two other Wolf entries join Shute in the division this year — Dan Novembre, qualifying third, and Pikes Peak rookie, Henry Hill.

Two incidents sidelined competitors for the remainder of the session. Gregoire Blachon was off at Horseshoe with minor damage to his 2022 Radical SR Triple Turbo PDK Diesel. James Robinson’s No. 902 Acura crashed near Cove Creek, in the middle section. Neither driver was injured.

Wednesday Qualifying Results

The final day of qualifying takes place on Thursday, when the Open Wheel and Pikes Peak Open drivers line up to Race to the Clouds.

The 2022 Race Day Run Order is as follows:

1. The Exhibition Division competitors will run slowest to fastest based upon qualifying times.

2. The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Division will run slowest to fastest based upon qualifying times.

3. The remaining competitors will run fastest to slowest based upon qualifying times (regardless of division). These cars will not run in any specific division order.

Qualification times will be determined by the competitor’s best time on the Lower Section during Official Qualifying held Tuesday, June 21 – Thursday, June 24. The final Run Order will be based upon qualification times.

The Race Director and/or Director of Competition reserves the right to adjust the Run Order.