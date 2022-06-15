IndyCar podcast: Marcus Ericsson on Indy 500 and beyond

Indy 500 winner, championship leader, and second-place finisher in Sunday’s Road America NTT IndyCar Series race Marcus Ericsson calls in from Mexico to discuss life since his big win at the Speedway, the texts and videos he received from Formula 1 drivers after Indy, his growth as a driver in IndyCar, the transformational aspects of self-confidence, Sunday’s scrap with Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou, and more in his visit to the Marshall Pruett Podcast.

