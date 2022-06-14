IMSA Watkins Glen sees Risi return, United Autosports and M-Sport entries withdrawn

The entry list for the 2022 Sahlen’s 6 Hours Of The Glen on June 26 is set to be released tomorrow and will include the return of Risi Competizione to the third IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship enduro of the season in GTD Pro with a Ferrari 488 GT3 for Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra.

The team’s prior 2022 IMSA outings started at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona where James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi joined the Watkins Glen pairing and scored second place in the class debut of GTD Pro.

Daytona was followed up with a third-in-class finish at the Sebring 12 Hours with Eddie Cheever III joining Rigon and Serra.

LMP2, though, loses two planned entries with United Autosports withdrawing their No. 22 ORECA in the wake of planned back surgery for James McGuire.

Also missing the race is UK-based M-Sport, whose planned LMP2 entry has been delayed. The team still plans to race at both Road America and Petit Le Mans, however.

“As soon as we announced our intention to take on a limited IMSA program, we had real interest from potential customers,” said Team Principal Matt Wilson. “One of those expressions of interest has the potential for a longer term program which we want to work on to maximize future opportunities. In the very short term, that means Watkins Glen comes too early, but there is a real prospect of a much bigger program.

“As things currently stand, our plan is to do both of the other two races we originally announced — at Road America and Road Atlanta. We’ll announce plans beyond that in due course.”

The program will, as planned, still be in conjunction with ERA Motorsport with M-Sport utilizing a spare ERA chassis and logistical support, alongside an entirely M-Sport-provided support crew.