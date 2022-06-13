FCP Euro named title partner for IMSA Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park

FCP Euro has expanded its marketing partnership with Lime Rock Park as the Connecticut-based European parts online retailer becomes the title partner for the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix, set for July 15-16.

FCP Euro will have a significant branding presence for the event, as well as prominent product visibility on the Lime Rock Park Fan Midway.

The entitlement adds another new alignment for the track and FCP Euro, which signed a long-term agreement with Lime Rock Park that saw the recently repaved, extended and upgraded autocross facility dedicated in 2021 as the “FCP Euro Proving Grounds.”

The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix will feature the debut of the GTD Pro class for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship feature race, which will also see the GTD class mixing it up in pursuit of the overall victory in the 2 hour, 40-minute sprint race on Saturday. The weekend will also feature the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, which sees the top GS class contenders fighting for an overall win alongside the TCR class runners.

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with FCP Euro with this expanded presence for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship event,” said Lime Rock Park CEO Dicky Riegel. “There is hardly a better fit in terms of the FCP Euro audience and the IMSA event weekend. As the track and FCP Euro have collaborated on more and more programs, we’ve continued to learn more about what is successful for everyone. So we are happy to be building the partnership with this new entitlement and continue to expand the footprint and visibility of the event.”

Established in 1986 as a family-owned brick-and-mortar auto parts store, FCP Euro (fcpeuro.com) has grown to a global online supplier of replacement parts for European cars, surpassing $100 million in revenues for 2020 and on pace for $500 million in revenues by 2025. FCP Euro has also directly participated in motorsports since 2016, winning the TC America TCR Championship in 2019, and launched an IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge program in 2021 with a top 10 finish in their debut race at Mid Ohio.

“There is so much passion for Lime Rock Park within the walls and hallways of our company,” said Scott Drozd, CEO, FCP Euro. “Our customers and the greater Connecticut community share that passion so it is truly exciting to expand our partnership and become the title sponsor for the IMSA race weekend. Our relationship with Lime Rock Park has continued to grow and strengthen since last year, and we’re excited for what the future continues to hold for both FCP Euro, Lime Rock Park, and IMSA.”

To kick off race week, FCP Euro will also host its Sunday Motoring Meet, part of Sundays at The Park, on July 10 at Lime Rock Park, with Mercedes-Benz as the featured marque, but all makes and models are welcome. More details can be found at events.fcpeuro.com.