VIDEO: Road America recap with Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist put in one of the starring drives at Road America, where he went to an alternate strategy that required immense fuel saving on his way to finishing sixth. He takes us inside the drive and other key elements of an interesting IndyCar race with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.
IndyCar 14m ago
'I think they should park him for a bit,' Power says of DeFrancesco
It took three tries to get a quote from Will Power that wasn’t dominated by curse words or comments that would lead to fines being (…)
IndyCar 48m ago
Newgarden dominates in Road America win
Polesitter Alexander Rossi led early, lost the lead in the pits to Josef Newgarden, and from there, IndyCar’s annual visit to Road (…)
IndyCar 51m ago
Palou after teammate contact at Road America: 'We can play this game as well'
Alex Palou was less than impressed to find himself out of the Road America IndyCar race after making contact with Chip Ganassi Racing (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Busch Light Clash returns to LA Coliseum in 2023
NASCAR will return to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum February 5, 2023 with the Busch Light Clash. It will be the second edition of the event, (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Verstappen feels Leclerc’s pain, but Red Bull confident he’d have won anyway
Max Verstappen empathized with title rival Charles Leclerc’s crippling run of engine failures but says that his team has done a (…)
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
Porsche, TF Sport Aston secure Le Mans GTE glory
Porsche GT Team’s No. 91 911 RSR 19 of Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz and Fred Makowiecki took an unlikely win in a thrilling, (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
Eves scores Road America Indy Pro 2000 victory
The battle for this year’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires took another dramatic twist this morning as Braden Eves (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
‘I didn’t know if I was going to make it,’ Hamilton admits of bruising Baku run
Lewis Hamilton says he’s never experienced as much pain while driving in Formula 1 as he did during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
Toyota and JOTA reign supreme in LMH and LMP2 at Le Mans
Toyota Gazoo Racing claimed the Japanese manufacturer’s fifth Le Mans victory with ease today in the 90th edition of the Grand Prix (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
LM 24, Hour 24: Toyota secures decisive Le Mans victory
Toyota Gazoo Racing now has a full hand of overall victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Brendon Hartley brought the No. 8 Toyota GR010 (…)
Comments