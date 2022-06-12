VIDEO: Road America recap with Rosenqvist

VIDEO: Road America recap with Rosenqvist

Videos

VIDEO: Road America recap with Rosenqvist

By June 12, 2022 5:08 PM

By |

Felix Rosenqvist put in one of the starring drives at Road America, where he went to an alternate strategy that required immense fuel saving on his way to finishing sixth. He takes us inside the drive and other key elements of an interesting IndyCar race with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.

, , IndyCar, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Mid-Ohio | Race Highlights

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home