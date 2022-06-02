Rossi confirmed for Arrow McLaren SP move in 2023

Arrow McLaren SP has confirmed Alexander Rossi as its new driver. The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner will join the Chevy-powered team once the current season concludes in September. Rossi will bring seven years of NTT IndyCar Series experience gained at Andretti Autosport to a team on the rise with Pato O’Ward and a driver to be confirmed in its third entry.

“First, I want to thank everyone at Andretti Autosport for an incredible seven years,” Rossi said. “It has been a great ride with an awesome team, and it has been an honor to race for the Andretti name and for Michael for so long. The time has come for a new challenge, with a team that is growing in the sport. I look forward to contributing to the development of Arrow McLaren SP and helping them reach the top. I see the commitment this team has to each other and to me, and I’m looking forward to getting started. It’s time for me to race for another one of motorsport’s biggest names: McLaren.”

With his Indy 500 victory and seven IndyCar wins, Rossi is the most successful full-time driver to join AMSP since its formation in 2001 as Sam Schmidt Motorsports.

“As we look forward to 2023, we are looking for a driver that will be a great fit and bring experience to the team,” said team president Taylor Kiel. “Alex is a driver who knows what it takes to succeed in this sport and will strengthen our talented driver line-up. He shares the same winning mindset that I see every day across Arrow McLaren SP and I think we will find a lot of success together in the years to come.”

Combined with O’Ward and either Felix Rosenqvist or a new driver if the Swede is not given a contract extension, Rossi has a perfect opportunity to take AMSP to new heights.

“Alex is a proven race winner and an Indianapolis 500 [winner], who shares our desire to win,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “It is essential that we put the right talent in place, both inside and outside the car, so we can consistently compete for championships and race wins as a team. He is someone we have had our eye on for some time and we’re excited to see what he’ll do as a part of Arrow McLaren SP.”