TV ratings: Indy 500, Charlotte, Monaco

TV numbers are in for racing’s big Memorial Day weekend, and the Indianapolis 500 stayed ahead of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, although both were down slightly from last year’s numbers.

NBC’s broadcast coverage of the Indy 500 averaged a 2.69 Nielsen rating and 4.618 million viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily. That’s down from a 3.15/5.547m last year.

Charlotte’s NASCAR Cup Series round on Fox Sunday night, meanwhile, averaged a 2.20 rating and 3.869m viewers, compared to a 2.28/4.061m in 2021.

Formula 1‘s Monaco Grand Prix, meanwhile, was up year on year after moving back to Memorial Day weekend. The race aired live on ESPN and was then re-aired on ABC later in the day, with the live cablecast leading the way with an 0.76/1.396m, while the broadcast replay averaged 0.45/762,000. That’s up from a 0.56/934,000 for 2021’s live telecast, which ran a week earlier in the month and on ESPN2, and is a new cable high for the race. The 2021 Monaco ABC replay averaged 0.49/763K.

UPDATE: ESPN reports that excluding the length rain delay, the live telecast averaged 1.6 million viewers from 10 a.m. until the finish around noon ET.

NASCAR Xfinity Series action from Charlotte on Saturday afternoon averaged 0.46/767,000 viewers on FS1, down from 0.59/999,000 last year on the same network, while Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race on FS1 averaged 0.35/590K, down from 0.37/614K last year. ARCA Menards Series action at Charlotte Saturday night on FS1 averaged 0.16/263,000, down from last year’s 0.26/428K.

Among the big three in among viewers 18-49, the Indy 500 led the way with 941,000, followed by NASCAR Cup with 742K and F1 with 595K live (42% of the total, more than double the percentage of the other two’s totals, and a 45% increase over last year) and 185K for the replay.

