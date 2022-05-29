McLaughlin "just got loose" in Indy crash

“Just got loose,” was Scott McLaughlin’s message to his team after finding the wall on lap 150 of the Indianapolis 500.

The fourth caution of the day was for the New Zealander’s huge wiggle and crash at Turn 3 in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevy, which continued across the short chute and hit the Turn 4 wall before sliding to a stop.

“Just caught by a gust of wind,” McLaughlin said. “Hadn’t been in clean air for a while and it just caught me and it snapped around, hit the fence, and the worst was the second hit.”

In a positive trend for all the drivers who’ve crashed so far, McLaughlin walked away from his car on his own.

Running in his second Indy 500, the Kiwi exited his rookie event in P20 and will be credited with P29 on his return. He had been the highest running of the three Penske entries at the time of the crash.